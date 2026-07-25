Pune VIDEO: Pawana Dam Almost Full, Exclusive Drone Footage Captures Massive 7,000-Cusec Water Release | Video Screengrab

Pune: Exclusive drone visuals capture a spectacular moment as water gushes out of the Pawana Dam after authorities began releasing around 7,000 cusecs from the reservoir, which is now nearly 98% full following continuous heavy rainfall in Pune district.

The breathtaking aerial footage shows foaming water cascading down the spillway against the backdrop of the lush green Sahyadri hills. The overflowing dam has become a stunning monsoon spectacle, attracting nature lovers and photographers alike.

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Pawana Dam, located near Lonavala in Maval tehsil, is one of the main sources of drinking water for Pimpri-Chinchwad. The reservoir has witnessed a rapid rise in storage due to persistent rainfall across the Maval, Lonavala and surrounding catchment areas over the past several days.

With the reservoir nearing full capacity, officials initiated a controlled discharge of about 7,000 cusecs into the Pavana River to maintain safe water levels. Residents living in low-lying areas along the river have been advised to remain alert as the river's water level may rise.

The near-full storage comes as a major relief for more than 30 lakh residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, securing the city's drinking water supply for the coming months and easing concerns over possible water shortages later in the year.

Watch the exclusive drone visuals showing the powerful release of water from Pavana Dam and the picturesque monsoon landscape surrounding the reservoir.