'Only Siya Goyal Can Fix Narendra Modi': Viral Placard At Pune Student Protest Sparks Buzz Online | WATCH

'Only Siya Goyal Can Fix Narendra Modi': Viral Placard At Pune Student Protest Sparks Buzz Online | Video Screengrab

Pune: Two unusual placards mentioning Siya Goyal appeared during a student protest in Pune on Friday, drawing attention both at the rally and on social media.

One protester held a placard featuring photos of Siya Goyal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the media, the protester said, "Only Siya Goyal can fix Narendra Modi Ji, and only Narendra Modiji can fix Siya Goyal. " Another protester carried a placard with Siya Goyal's photo. The person holding the placard said, "Dharmendra Pradhan, resign." Siya Goyal demands it."

Pune’s Protest…

Another protestor held a placard showing Siya Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan's marriage. All of this was ironic and satirical digs at the ongoing issues across India, not to be taken literally, protesters claimed.

Videos and photographs of both placards have since gone viral on social media, with many users reacting to the unexpected references.

The protest was organised in support of the ongoing nationwide student movement over alleged examination paper leaks, education reforms and unemployment. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sought accountability for alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET.

The nationwide movement, which began as an online satirical campaign, has grown into large street protests across several cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. Protesters have also demanded stronger anti-cheating laws, justice for affected students and action on youth unemployment.

Other Placards On Pune Streets…

The Pune march saw hundreds of mostly young participants. Several satirical and anti-government placards were displayed during the rally, including messages such as "Simon Come Back" and "Chai Becho, Desh Nahi." Protesters also raised slogans claiming that "the system leaked, not just the paper." Despite rain, the march remained peaceful.

Siya Goyal is the prime accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case in Pune district. According to the police investigation, she allegedly conspired with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary in the murder of her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal. The case has received widespread attention in Maharashtra and remains pending before the court. The allegations against Siya Goyal have not yet been judicially proven, and her guilt or innocence will be decided during the trial.