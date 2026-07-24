VIDEO: Thousands In Pune Unite For Education, Democratic Rights | Sourced

A day after the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) organised a citywide march demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and expressing solidarity with protesting students, Pune witnessed another massive demonstration on Friday as thousands of students, youth activists and members of the Collective for Justice and Peace (CJP) and Gen Z groups marched through the city.

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The protest march began at Lal Mahal and concluded at the Collector's Office, with participants raising slogans such as "Azadi", "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Stop Hindu-Muslim Politics, Save Education." Protesters carried the national flag along with placards, posters and banners demanding justice for students, accountability over the alleged police action at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, protection of democratic rights and safeguarding the future of students.

As the march moved through the city, participants demanded that education, employment and student welfare be prioritised over political and religious polarisation.

Addressing the gathering, several students criticised the alleged lathi-charge on students protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. They alleged that peaceful demonstrations were met with excessive force and described it as an attack on democratic values.

"We spend months preparing for competitive examinations, sacrificing our sleep and personal lives. Instead of listening to students' concerns, they are being silenced. This is the time for students across the country to unite beyond religion and caste," said Aditi Kulkarni, a postgraduate student.

Another protester, Rahul Sanap, a resident of Bhor, said, "Our fight is not political; it is about protecting education and the future of young people. We want governments to focus on education, jobs and equal opportunities rather than dividing society on religious lines. I came to Pune specifically to participate in the protest."

Members of the LGBTQIA+ community also participated in the rally, expressing solidarity with the students. Rainbow flags were seen alongside the national flag, with participants emphasising that the movement represented equality, inclusion and constitutional rights for all.

"The struggle for education and the struggle for equality are interconnected. We stand with every student whose democratic voice deserves to be heard without fear," said Aarav, an LGBTQIA+ activist.

Police personnel were deployed along the procession route to regulate traffic and maintain law and order. The march concluded peacefully at the Collector's Office.