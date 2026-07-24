Pune: Police Seize Siya Goyal Family's Kia Seltos In Ketan Agarwal Murder Investigation | AI

Pune: The Pune Rural Police have seized a Kia Seltos SUV belonging to the family of prime accused Siya Goyal as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal. The vehicle has been sent for forensic examination after investigators suspected it may have been used by the accused before the incident at Lohagad Fort.

Vehicle to Undergo Forensic Examination

According to police sources, investigators believe the SUV may have been used by Siya Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary while travelling to Lohagad Fort or during meetings held before the alleged murder. The forensic examination is expected to help determine whether the vehicle contains any evidence linked to the case.

Officials said the vehicle will be examined for fingerprints, biological evidence and other forensic material that could help establish the movements of the accused. The findings will be matched with CCTV footage, mobile phone records, witness statements and other evidence collected during the investigation.

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Read Also Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Eyewitness Accounts Help Police Piece Together Sequence Of Events

Case Took Turn from Accidental Death to Murder Probe

The case dates back to June 18, when Ketan Agarwal died after falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort. The incident was initially treated as an accidental fall. However, following the investigation, Pune Rural Police alleged that it was a planned murder. Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, were arrested on June 23 in connection with the case.

Police have been reconstructing the sequence of events through eyewitness statements, digital evidence and forensic analysis. Investigators have also alleged that the accused deleted mobile phone chats and other digital communication after the incident. The seized Kia Seltos is the latest piece of evidence being examined as part of the probe.

Earlier Investigation Suggested Change in Alleged Plan

In the previous update on the case, Pune Rural Police had claimed that the initial plan was to leave Ketan permanently disabled so that Siya could avoid marrying him. According to investigators, the alleged conspiracy later escalated into a plan to kill him. Police are continuing their investigation, and the forensic examination of the vehicle is expected to provide further inputs into the case.