Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Eyewitness Accounts Help Police Piece Together Sequence Of Events | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Rural Police have recorded statements from several eyewitnesses in the alleged murder of 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort. Officials said the statements are helping investigators reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the June 18 incident and are proving crucial to the ongoing probe.

According to police, an eyewitness is not necessarily someone who saw the alleged crime take place. Investigators said people who witnessed events before, during or immediately after the incident can also provide valuable information that helps establish the chain of events. Officials added that the witness statements are being used to track the movements and behaviour of Ketan and the accused before and after the incident.

Investigation Shifts to Digital and Forensic Evidence

The investigation has now moved beyond the spot inspection, with police focusing on matching physical evidence with digital evidence. Officials are examining CCTV footage, mobile phone records and forensic findings while recreating the events leading up to the alleged murder.

Investigators have also alleged that the accused deleted their chats and other digital communication after the incident. Police are probing whether Siya also deleted data from Ketan's mobile phone after taking it from him shortly before the alleged push. The mobile phones of both accused have been sent for forensic examination, and their internet and call records are also being analysed.

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Case Turned From Accidental Death to Alleged Murder

The case was initially treated as a fatal fall from Lohagad Fort. However, the investigation later led police to register it as an alleged premeditated murder. Investigators claim Ketan was pushed off a cliff as part of a conspiracy involving his fiancée, Siya, and her boyfriend, Chetan. Both were arrested on June 23.

Police said Ketan and Siya got engaged on February 19 and were scheduled to marry later this year. During the investigation, officers found that Siya had allegedly been in a relationship with Chetan since October last year and no longer wanted to continue with the marriage.

Police have also alleged that the accused rehearsed the crime a few days before the incident at an open area near a lounge in Pune's Lulla Nagar. The investigation is ongoing, and officials said all available evidence is being examined to establish the complete sequence of events.