Pune Egg Prices Soar: Protein Lovers & Households Feel The Heat As Eggs Touch ₹10 Each | Representational Image

Pune: Fitness freaks struggle to complete their protein intake while breakfast is now more expensive these days, with egg prices in Pune having increased sharply over the past month due to a fall in supply, rising poultry feed costs and higher transportation expenses during the monsoon. The price rise has affected both households and businesses that rely on eggs every day.

According to a Times of India report, retail egg prices have climbed to around Rs 8.50 per egg across the city, while branded eggs are being sold for up to Rs 10 each at some stores. In the wholesale market, prices have risen from Rs 7.20 per egg on July 1 to Rs 7.80 per egg by July 20.

Why Has The Price Increased?

According to traders, the main reason behind the increase is the sharp rise in the cost of poultry feed. Prices of key feed ingredients such as maize and soybean meal have increased by nearly 50 to 60%, making poultry farming more expensive.

Egg supply has also fallen in recent weeks. Poultry farmers say summer mortality among layer birds has reduced production. At the same time, monsoon-related transport disruptions have pushed up freight costs.

Demand Steady…

Pune also depends on egg supplies from Telangana. Traders say the higher transportation costs during the rainy season have added to the overall price increase.

Despite the hike, demand for eggs has remained steady. Wholesalers say consumers continue to buy eggs regularly, and the increase is mainly being driven by lower supply rather than higher demand.

Will The Prices Drop?

Consumers have started feeling the impact. A Wanowrie resident said branded eggs are now selling for around Rs 10 each. A home baker also said egg prices have been rising steadily over the past month, increasing the cost of running her business.

Industry representatives expect some relief in the coming weeks. They say demand for eggs usually falls during the festive season, when many people temporarily switch to vegetarian food. If supply improves, prices may ease in the coming weeks.