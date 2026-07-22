WATCH: NCP Workers Perform Milk Offering On 30-Foot Ajit Pawar Cutout At Midnight In Pune; Video Goes Viral

NCP Workers Perform Milk Offering On 30-Foot Ajit Pawar Cutout At Midnight In Pune; Video Goes Viral | Sourced

Pune: A video of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers performing a milk offering on a 30-foot cutout of late leader Ajit Pawar at midnight in Pune has gone viral on social media.

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The tribute was organised in the Market Yard area to mark Ajit Pawar's birth anniversary. Despite heavy rain, several party workers gathered at the site shortly after midnight.

In a unique gesture, NCP Youth Vice President Karan Gaikwad performed a dugdhabhishek (milk offering) on the giant cutout using a crane. The video of the tribute is now being widely shared online.

Wednesday marks Ajit Pawar's first birth anniversary since his death in a plane crash on January 28, 2026.

The Maharashtra government is officially observing July 22 as Ajit Pawar Jayanti. Government and semi-government offices, schools and colleges have been directed to pay floral tributes to his portrait. The NCP is also observing the day as 'Janseva Saptaha' with health camps, tree plantation drives, farmer felicitation programmes and photo exhibitions on his life.

The state government is also releasing the list of eligible beneficiaries under the farm loan waiver scheme on the occasion.

Ajit Pawar, who was serving as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, died in a chartered plane crash near Baramati on January 28 while travelling to attend campaign events. The accident led to a three-day state mourning, and his funeral was held with full state honours in Baramati.

His death created a leadership vacuum in the NCP. In the months that followed, Sunetra Pawar took over key responsibilities in the party and government. On his first birth anniversary after his passing, she shared an emotional message, saying his love would remain alive "in every breath".