Pune Crime Branch Cracks Down On Prostitution Racket Near Navale Bridge, Rescues 9 Women; 2 Arrested | Representative Image

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Pune Crime Branch raided two lodges near Navale Bridge in Ambegaon Budruk and rescued nine women allegedly forced into prostitution. Two persons, including a lodge manager and an auto-rickshaw driver, have been arrested in connection with the case, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rakesh Raju Patole (27), a resident of Benkar Chawl, Ganesh Nagar, Dhayari, and Mangesh Vyankat Bansode, manager of Galaxy Lodge, who is originally from Lohara taluka in Dharashiv district and was residing at the lodge in Ambegaon Budruk.

The action was carried out on Monday at Sai Kiran Lodge and Galaxy Lodge, located on Katraj-Ambegaon Road near Burger King at Navale Bridge.

According to police, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell had received specific information that women were being exploited for prostitution at the lodges. Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Police Inspector Ashalata Khapare verified the information by deploying a decoy customer.

After confirming the illegal activity, the police conducted simultaneous raids at the two lodges and rescued nine women who were allegedly being exploited for commercial sexual activities.

Police arrested Patole, who allegedly procured customers and facilitated the operation, and Bansode, the lodge manager, for their alleged involvement in running the racket. Further investigation is underway.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Gauhar Hasan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) and by a team led by Police Inspector Ashalata Khapare and Assistant Police Inspector Vikram Misal of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, Pune Crime Branch.