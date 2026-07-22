5-Year-Old Girl Killed In Leopard Attack In Pune's Shirur; Villagers Demand Immediate Forest Dept Action | Representative Image

A five-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Pimpalsuti village in the eastern part of Shirur taluka of Pune district in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering fear and outrage among local residents. Villagers have demanded immediate intervention by the Forest Department to prevent further attacks.

Attack at 2:45am

According to officials and local residents, the victim, Bhagyashree Sandeep Ware (5), was staying in Pimpalsuti with her parents, who had migrated to the village for sugarcane harvesting work. The family was sleeping near a cattle shed in a farm when the leopard reportedly attacked at around 2:45am.

The girl's screams woke up her parents, but before they could react, the leopard had dragged her into a nearby sugarcane field.

Forest Department officials rush

Following the incident, villagers launched a search operation and later found the child's body inside the sugarcane field. Forest Department officials rushed to the spot after receiving information. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, while a panchnama and further legal formalities are underway.

The incident has created panic in the area, with villagers claiming it is the second leopard attack in the Pimpalsuti area and the fifth such incident in eastern Shirur taluka. Residents said repeated attacks have heightened fears, particularly over the safety of children.

Expressing anger over the recurring incidents, villagers accused the Forest Department of failing to take effective preventive measures despite repeated leopard sightings. They have demanded the installation of traps, intensified patrolling, and immediate action to capture the animal.

The Forest Department has initiated further action and appealed to residents to remain vigilant, especially during night hours, while monitoring leopard movement in the area.