Pune Crime: 17-Year-Old Boy Hacked To Death Near Katraj Lake; 7 Minors Booked | Representative Image

Pune: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly hacked to death by a group of seven minors near Katraj Lake on Monday night over an old rivalry. The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have registered a murder case and launched a search for the accused.

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Ravindra Malve (17), a resident of Katraj village. According to the FIR, the incident occurred at around 10pm on July 20 on the road near Katraj Katta Hotel, opposite Katraj Lake.

Police said Malve and his friend, Ganesh Ramdas Chavan (22), the complainant in the case, were waiting to collect Malve's mobile phone, which had been given for repair. At that time, a group of seven juveniles allegedly confronted Malve over an old dispute.

According to the police, the accused, all minors from Katraj, allegedly acted in furtherance of a pre-planned conspiracy and attacked Malve with sharp-edged iron weapons, inflicting multiple injuries to his head, face and hands. He sustained grievous injuries and died in the assault.

A case has been registered at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station under Sections 103 (murder), 61, 189(2), 189(4), 190, 191, 191(2) and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Mansingh Patil, Senior Police Inspector of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station, said the murder was the result of an old rivalry. Police are working to apprehend the juvenile suspects and ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the attack.

Further investigation is underway.