WATCH: Pune Cab Driver Asks Three Women To 'Adjust' For His Friend Mid-Ride; When They Refuse, He Tells Them To ‘Book Another Cab’

Pune Cab Driver Asks Three Women To 'Adjust' For His Friend Mid-Ride; When They Refuse, He Tells Them To ‘Book Another Cab’ | Sourced

Pune: A video purportedly from Pune, showing a cab driver asking three female passengers to "adjust" and allow his friend to join the ride midway, has sparked a debate on social media.

The incident, which users claim took place in Pune during last week's heavy rains, shows the driver telling the women that he did not have enough CNG to make a detour to drop his friend at his destination. He asked them to let his friend travel with them for about a kilometre.

What’s In The Video?

However, the women refused and questioned why they had not been informed before the trip began. They also asked why they should "adjust" for someone they did not know.

In the video, the driver is heard repeatedly saying it was "just one kilometre" and urging the passengers to adjust. He tells them the man was his friend and says he did not have enough CNG to drive an extra kilometre to drop him separately. When the women continued to object, the driver allegedly told them they could book another cab instead.

Reportedly, this incident happened mid-ride in heavy rains. The women were reportedly told to get out of the car just because they wouldn't adjust.

The video has since gone viral, with many social media users criticising the driver's conduct and raising concerns about passenger safety.

‘This Attitude Needs To Stop’

One Reddit user wrote, "This adjustment or 'chalta hai' attitude needs to stop. It's surprising that he is arguing when they said no."

Another user commented, "Most of Pune cab drivers are bad... so many stories I have witnessed and so have my friends."

A third user said the driver had no right to ask his friend to join a private cab ride without the passengers' consent. The user pointed out that a privately booked cab is meant only for the passengers who hired it and those they choose to travel with, adding that empty seats do not give the driver the right to allow someone else into the vehicle.

Another commenter said the driver should not have accepted the ride if he did not have enough CNG, while adding that the passengers could also have cancelled the trip.

The authenticity of the video and the exact date of the incident could not be independently verified. Neither the cab aggregator nor the driver has issued a statement on the matter.