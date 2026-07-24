Pune: PMC To Draft 25-Year Water Infrastructure Plan To Meet Future Demand | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been directed to prepare a 25-year integrated master plan for the city's water treatment infrastructure to ensure a reliable supply of safe drinking water and meet the needs of Pune's growing population.

Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale issued the direction after reviewing the condition of the Parvati Water Treatment Plant, where ageing machinery has been linked to recent complaints of muddy and turbid water supply in several parts of the city.

The review followed an inspection of the Parvati plant by civic officials last week, after residents raised concerns about the quality of tap water. According to the report submitted by the administration, outdated equipment at the plant is under heavy operational stress, affecting the efficiency of the water treatment process.

Modernisation of Treatment Plants Prioritised

Bhimale said the city requires a long-term strategy to strengthen its water treatment infrastructure. He directed the civic administration to prepare a comprehensive master plan with a 25-year vision and prioritise the modernisation of the Parvati and Lashkar water treatment plants.

He also instructed officials to ensure that the proposed new water treatment plant at Lashkar is completed within the stipulated timeline to meet the city's future water requirements.

₹810-Crore Proposal Submitted for Lashkar Project

Civic officials said the review also highlighted the need to increase treatment capacity at the Lashkar Water Treatment Plant by constructing a new facility. The PMC has already submitted a proposal worth ₹810 crore to the state government for the project.

The standing committee has directed the administration to speed up the modernisation of existing plants and fast-track the tendering and execution process for the proposed Lashkar water treatment project.