Pune: 17-Year-Old Boy Murdered Over Suspected Love Affair In Phursungi; Two Held | Representational Image

Pune: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by two of his friends in Pune's Phursungi area on Saturday. Police said the crime was allegedly linked to a suspected love affair. One accused has been arrested, while a juvenile has been detained in connection with the case.

The incident took place around 7 am near Sanket Vihar. The arrested accused has been identified as Rohit Sandeep Khade, 20, a resident of Pansare Nagar in Yewalewadi.

According to the police, the victim was allegedly in a relationship with Khade's sister. The accused suspected that the teenager had eloped with her. During the confrontation, the victim was allegedly attacked with a stone and a sharp weapon, resulting in severe head injuries that proved fatal.

After the incident, both accused reportedly went to Wanowrie police station, where they were taken into custody. Police later transferred the case to Phursungi police station for further investigation.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, the police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 4(25) of the Arms Act, and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police are continuing their investigation into the murder.