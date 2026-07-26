Pune Festival Trust Picks New Office-Bearers; Krishnakumar Goyal Elected President, Meera Kalmadi Named Chairperson | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Festival Trust on Saturday announced its new office-bearers during a meeting convened following the demise of its Founder-President and former Member of Parliament, late Suresh Kalmadi.

The trustees paid heartfelt tributes to Kalmadi's visionary leadership and remembered his invaluable contribution to transforming the Pune Festival into a landmark cultural event that placed Pune on the global tourism map.

By unanimous consensus, the trustees elected Krishnakumar Goyal as President of the Pune Festival, Meera Kalmadi as Chairperson, and Dr Satish Desai as Secretary.

Renowned actress, classical dancer and Member of Parliament Hema Malini will continue as the Patron of the Pune Festival.

The trustees also confirmed the reappointment of Subhash Sanas as Vice President and Adv Abhay Chhajed as Chief Coordinator. Dr Satish Desai will continue to hold the additional responsibility of Chief Coordinator – Cultural Programmes, alongside his role as Secretary.

For the past 37 years, under the leadership of late Suresh Kalmadi, the Pune Festival has been celebrated during the Ganesh Festival, significantly strengthening Pune's cultural identity and enhancing its reputation as a tourism destination.

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The trustees reaffirmed their commitment to carrying forward Kalmadi's legacy with the same dedication and vision. They expressed confidence that, with the collective efforts of the trustees, committee members and volunteers, along with the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the Pune Festival would continue to uphold the high standards established by its founder.

The 38th Pune Festival will be held from September 14 to 25, 2026.