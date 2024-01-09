Sharad Mohol Murder: Lawyers' Custody Extended; Adv Pawar Claims He Was In Court When Crime Happened | Video Screengrab

The custody of Adv Ravindra Vasantrao Pawar (40, Res. Nandegaon, Dist. Mulshi) and Adv Sanjay Rambhau Udan (43, resident of Bhusari Colony, Kothrud), arrested in connection with the gangster Sharad Mohol case, has been extended until January 11.

These lawyers are among the eight accused arrested by police officials in connection with the murder of Sharad Mohol. The main accused along with others fired a pistol at Mohol in the Sutardara area of Kothrud around 1 pm on Friday as he headed towards Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati temple on his wedding anniversary.

A total of eight people were arrested in this case, with two lawyers sent to police custody till January 8. As the police custody was ending on Monday, they were produced in court. Investigating officer Senior Police Inspector Hemant Patil informed the court that on December 15, 2023, six accused in the Sharad Mohol murder case had a meeting.

Following this, the accused contacted lawyer Ravindra Pawar. On January 5, Munna Polekar and associates were fleeing through Satara Road. The accused lawyers Ravindra Pawar and Sanjay Udan met them near the Shivapur toll booth.

During this, both lawyers travelled 15 kilometers with the accused for one to one and a half hours, stopping at a petrol pump on Satara Road. The accused received a new SIM card from one of their relatives at the petrol pump.

All these activities unfolded in front of the accused lawyers, and both were caught red-handed by the police, along with other accused. Weapons and cash were seized from them.

Public prosecutor Nilima Ithape Yadav updated the court on progress in the investigation, highlighting the accused's actions after Mohol's murder, such as changing the SIM card and travelling in the opposite direction of Pune.

The prosecution requested an additional five days of police custody to conduct a thorough investigation into the accused lawyers' role, their destination with the other six accused, and any plans to hide them in a safe space.

On behalf of the accused lawyers, Adv Sudhir Shah and Adv N. D. Patil argued in court. Sudhir Shah asserted that Adv Pawar and Adv Udan were not present when Sharad Mohol was killed. The accused were clients of Pawar and Udan, who had taken the attorney letter of the accused four times.

Shah argued that sections like IPC 302 should not apply to Pawar and Udan and requested bail. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court extended the police custody of accused lawyers Ravindra Pawar and Sanjay Udan until January 11. The case continues to unfold with ongoing investigations.

I was in the court when the crime took place: Adv Ravindra Pawar in Court

"I was in court when Sharad Mohol was murdered. Munna Polekar and the accused are clients of Adv Sanjay Udan. Udan and I work together. On the day of the incident, Udan called and informed me that Sharad Mohol had been murdered, and the accused wished to surrender. Subsequently, I completed my court work and accompanied Udan.

At that moment, a police sub-inspector, formerly stationed in Kothrud police station and now in Mumbai, was informed that the accused were willing to surrender. The sub-inspector suggested talking to the accused to persuade them to surrender. Following this advice, I met the accused at a petrol pump on Satara road. During this meeting, some of their relatives joined. The accused expressed their readiness to surrender, and they travelled with us as they believed the police would be following. I guided them through the process of surrender. However, the police arrived and detained us."