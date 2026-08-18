'Save Rural Education': Protest In Beed Over School Closures, Teacher Shortage

'Save Rural Education': Protest In Beed Over School Closures | Sourced

Beed: Raising concerns over the shortage of teachers in government schools, social activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale on Monday led a protest outside the Collector’s Office against the state government’s decision to shut schools with low student enrolment.

The protesters alleged that 65 schools in Beed district have only one teacher despite two teaching posts being sanctioned, adversely affecting students’ education. They also demanded the appointment of additional teachers and sanctioning of teaching posts based on student strength.

The protest was marked by slogans such as “The government’s education policy is the death knell for students” and “Education is our right”. A memorandum containing various demands was submitted through the district collector to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Beed Guardian Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar and School Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

Citing data from the Union Ministry of Education’s UDISE Plus report, the protesters claimed that the number of single-teacher schools in Maharashtra had crossed 9,000, increasing by 1,144 during 2025-26. They said 65 schools in Beed have two sanctioned teaching posts but only one teacher in service.

According to the protesters, a single teacher is often required to handle Classes 1 to 4, while administrative duties or other official assignments can leave the school without a teacher. They said the situation was particularly affecting students in rural areas.

The protesters also raised concerns over the alleged closure and merger of schools with low enrolment, claiming that the policy could adversely affect access to education for children from rural and economically weaker sections. They further expressed concern over the growing privatisation of education and its impact on disadvantaged students.

The protesters demanded that the government withdraw its decision to close low-enrolment schools, appoint additional teachers in single-teacher schools, sanction teaching posts according to student strength, relax conditions related to Aadhaar verification and ensure that rural students’ right to education is protected.

The protesters also claimed that 18,727 schools across India had closed after the implementation of the National Education Policy, including 850 government schools in Maharashtra. They said the closure of low-enrolment schools would disproportionately affect children in rural areas.

Among those who participated in the protest were Shaikh Yunus, Mubeen Shaikh, Ashok Yede, Sadek Syed, Balasaheb More Patil, Kishkindha Panchal, Nitin Sonawane, Bhimrao Kute, Hanuman Ghodke, Rajkumar Kadam, D.G. Tandale, Dr Sanjay Tandale, Bajirao Dhakane, Rajendra Amte, Dnyaneshwar Raut, Pathan Rafiq and Vitthal Dolas.

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Key demands:

- Withdraw the decision to close low-enrolment schools

- Appoint additional teachers in single-teacher schools

- Approve teaching posts based on student strength

- Relax conditions related to Aadhaar verification

- Ensure uninterrupted access to education for rural students