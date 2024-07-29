Satara Briefs: Mother Kills Self and Daughter; Man Held for Duping Hotel Owner; Cop Attacked With Koyta | Representative image

A married woman from Rautwadi (Satara) killed herself by jumping into the Krishna River with her two-year-old daughter on Saturday. The woman, Sanchita Akshay Salunkhe (28), and her daughter, Akshita Akshay Salunkhe (2), were missing since Saturday morning. When Sanchita's slippers were found on the Krishna river bridge on the Vaduth-Arle road, her parents lodged a missing complaint with the Satara rural police station.

Sanchita had taken her daughter to her home in Vaduth two days prior. She went missing at 6am on Saturday. Suspecting that she had jumped into the Krishna River, her family reported her disappearance to the police. Upon registering the case, the police initiated a search operation. The body of young Akshita was found in the bushes beside the river and was recovered by the police. The police sent Akshita's body to the district government hospital for a post-mortem examination while her mother's body is yet to be found.

Man held for duping hotel owner

The Kolhapur Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Hanumant Vishnudas Mundhe, also known as Shani Mundhe, in connection with a fraud involving a group of eight individuals who deceived the owner of the Meghdoot hotel in Mahabaleshwar. The fraudsters duped owner on pretext of providing liquor license, claiming it would cost ₹2.5 crore.

They secured ₹1.05 crore as an advance in cash and cheques from the hotel owner. Mundhe, a resident of Tathawade, Mulshi, Pune, was arrested on Saturday. Following his arrest, he was produced in court where he was ordered to remain in police custody for seven days. A case has been registered at Wai Police Station, and the investigation has been transferred to the Kolhapur CID. The CID, led by Superintendent of Police Manisha Dubule, is conducting a thorough interrogation of Mundhe and searching for other members of the gang involved. The fraudulent scheme exploited the trust of the hotel owner, who filed a complaint after realising the deception.

Cop attacked with Koyta

A constable was attacked with a Koyta (sickle) after he intervened in a disturbance caused by unruly youths outside the Satara city police station on the night of Saturday at around 10:30pm. Constable Datta Pawar, who sustained serious injuries, underwent surgery and received nine stitches. In recent days, Satara has experienced an increase in disruptive behavior from youths, often involving alcohol and bullying. The Satara city police have since detained three suspects in connection with the attack. A case has been filed against them at the Satara city police station for attempted murder and obstructing government work.

Constable Datta Pawar was on duty at the Satara bus station when he received reports of a group of youths causing a disturbance near the rickshaw stand. Pawar intervened and dispersed the group but remained outside to prevent their return.

Shortly thereafter, four individuals arrived on a moped. The youth at the rear of the moped attacked Pawar with a koyta, injuring him in the hand and armpit before fleeing the scene. Despite his injuries, Pawar attempted to chase the attackers. After reporting the incident, Pawar was promptly taken to the hospital for treatment and surgery. Following the attack, the police launched a search operation, reviewed CCTV footage, and apprehended three individuals linked to the crime. The arrested suspects are facing charges for attempted murder and obstructing government work.