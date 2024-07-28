Satara: From Mahabaleshwar to Thoseghar - Tourist Spots Closed Amid Heavy Rainfall and Increased Landslides | girly.schtick

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Satara district following continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days. In response, district authorities have ordered the closure of all tourist places and waterfalls for the next few days.

The number of landslides has increased, particularly on the Dhebewadi-Patan road in Patan taluka, where cracks have appeared in the ghat. The continuous rain has caused small and large cracks to develop, making it hazardous for drivers and passengers.

The threat of landslides has created an atmosphere of fear, as it is impossible to predict when a collapse might occur. The narrow, twisting roads have already posed a risk to traffic, and the increased landslides have exacerbated this danger.

Passengers and drivers now have to navigate these roads with extreme caution. Many villagers in the Dhebewadi area travel to Patan for government work and shopping, and hundreds of students commute between these areas for their education. Due to the dangerous conditions created by the heavy rains, the District Collector has ordered the temporary closure of all tourist spots in the district.

This includes the Lingamala and Bhilar waterfalls in Mahabaleshwar taluka, all tourist points in Mahabaleshwar taluka, the Ozarde (Navaja) and Sadavaghapur waterfalls in Patan taluka, the Thoseghar waterfall in Satara taluka, the Kelvali, Vajrai-Bhamvali waterfalls, Kaas lake, Javali taluka, the Ekiv waterfall, and all other tourist places in Satara district. Tourists are prohibited from visiting these locations for the next few days due to the ongoing heavy rains.

Heavy rains in Satara Tehsil

Due to heavy rain in the catchment area of Kanher Dam on the Venna River in Satara taluka, the water level has risen significantly. As a result, the dam management decided to increase the discharge from the dam on Saturday. This has caused the water levels of the Venna and Krishna rivers to rise. Meanwhile, a woman was swept away in the floodwaters in Wai taluka, and the search for her is still ongoing. Due to the heavy rains, the road in Thoseghar Ghat was blocked, resulting in one-way traffic being initiated. Satara district has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the last week. On Friday and Saturday, the intensity of the rain slowed down in the morning but increased again in the afternoon. Heavy rain is also falling in the catchment area of Kanher Dam in Satara taluka. Consequently, the water discharge is being increased to control the water level in the dam. This has caused a significant rise in the water level of the Krishna River, which receives water along with the Venna River. Residents on the banks of the river have been alerted. Due to the continuous rain, the road in Thoseghar Ghat in Satara taluka was also blocked on Friday night. As a result, one-way traffic has been initiated in the blocked road area since night, and a warning plaque has been put up.