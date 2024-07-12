Koyta Gang in Nashik? Group Attempts Attack on Former APMC Chairman’s Son in Lekha Nagar (VIDEO) |

An unknown gang of eight to ten people attempted to attack Ajinkya Chumble, son of former Agricultural Produce Market Committee Chairman Shivaji Chumble and former corporator Kalpana Chumble with Koyta (machete), in the Lekha Nagar area in Nashik on Thursday. However, he survived the incident.

The attack occurred on Thursday afternoon. Some individuals from the Lekha Nagar slum approached a vendor's car selling Anda Bhurji in Lekha Nagar and demanded free food, resorting to violence when he refused. The Bhurji seller reported the incident to Ajinkya Chumble, who advised filing a police complaint. Following this, the gang came to Lekha Nagar and targeted Chumble.

The recent attack has raised concerns among Nashikkars about the potential presence of the Koyta Gang in the city, similar to the threats experienced in Pune. The term Koyta Gang refers to various groups known for their violent tactics, including entering shops, demolishing roadside stalls, and physically assaulting vendors, as seen in Pune. This has sparked fears that Nashik might face similar issues, and authorities are urged to address the situation promptly.

The gang chased Chumble, threatening him with a Koyta or machete and accusing him of encouraging the Bhurji seller to file a complaint against them. Chumble managed to escape and sought refuge in a nearby office. The Ambad police were immediately informed and arrived at the scene. The incident was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.