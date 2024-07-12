 Koyta Gang in Nashik? Group Attempts Attack on Former APMC Chairman’s Son in Lekha Nagar (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneKoyta Gang in Nashik? Group Attempts Attack on Former APMC Chairman’s Son in Lekha Nagar (VIDEO)

Koyta Gang in Nashik? Group Attempts Attack on Former APMC Chairman’s Son in Lekha Nagar (VIDEO)

The gang chased Ajinkya Chumble, threatening him with a Koyta or machete and accusing him of encouraging the Bhurji seller to file a complaint against them.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Koyta Gang in Nashik? Group Attempts Attack on Former APMC Chairman’s Son in Lekha Nagar (VIDEO) |

An unknown gang of eight to ten people attempted to attack Ajinkya Chumble, son of former Agricultural Produce Market Committee Chairman Shivaji Chumble and former corporator Kalpana Chumble with Koyta (machete), in the Lekha Nagar area in Nashik on Thursday. However, he survived the incident.

The attack occurred on Thursday afternoon. Some individuals from the Lekha Nagar slum approached a vendor's car selling Anda Bhurji in Lekha Nagar and demanded free food, resorting to violence when he refused. The Bhurji seller reported the incident to Ajinkya Chumble, who advised filing a police complaint. Following this, the gang came to Lekha Nagar and targeted Chumble.

The recent attack has raised concerns among Nashikkars about the potential presence of the Koyta Gang in the city, similar to the threats experienced in Pune. The term Koyta Gang refers to various groups known for their violent tactics, including entering shops, demolishing roadside stalls, and physically assaulting vendors, as seen in Pune. This has sparked fears that Nashik might face similar issues, and authorities are urged to address the situation promptly.

Read Also
Pune Video: 'Koyta Gang' Barges Into House, Assaults Three Family Members In Kirkatwadi
article-image

The gang chased Chumble, threatening him with a Koyta or machete and accusing him of encouraging the Bhurji seller to file a complaint against them. Chumble managed to escape and sought refuge in a nearby office. The Ambad police were immediately informed and arrived at the scene. The incident was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Koyta Gang in Nashik? Group Attempts Attack on Former APMC Chairman’s Son in Lekha Nagar (VIDEO)

Koyta Gang in Nashik? Group Attempts Attack on Former APMC Chairman’s Son in Lekha Nagar (VIDEO)

Nashik News: Leopard attack in Chinchvihir Causes Concern, 3 Injured in Accident on Highway and More...

Nashik News: Leopard attack in Chinchvihir Causes Concern, 3 Injured in Accident on Highway and More...

IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Row: Pune RTO Issues Notice To Firm Owning Audi Car Over Unauthorised Use...

IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Row: Pune RTO Issues Notice To Firm Owning Audi Car Over Unauthorised Use...

BJP MLA Meghna Bordikar Clarifies After Video Of Her Keeping Currency Notes In File During Assembly...

BJP MLA Meghna Bordikar Clarifies After Video Of Her Keeping Currency Notes In File During Assembly...

Marathwada News: Police Ban Use of Laser Lights Around Airport, 8L Devotees Expected on Ekadashi at...

Marathwada News: Police Ban Use of Laser Lights Around Airport, 8L Devotees Expected on Ekadashi at...