Runaway engine hits the road in Pune

Pune: Motorists on the Pune-Mumbai expressway were rattled to find a locomotive sharing the road with them on Wednesday. At Khadki railway mstation in Pune, to clear the way for another train, an engine somehow found itself shunted to the Pune-Mumbai expressway at Bopodi.

On the expressway, the level crossing at Bopodi has been closed and there has been no movement of goods trains on these track for years. It was formerly used to transport ammunition from the Ammunition Factory, Khadki.

To make way for another train, this 'runaway' engine was asked to proceed on the track to Bopodi. Since there were no railways personnel or a guard to shut the gate on this crossing, the incident occurred.

That is how the engine 'materialised' at the spot out of the blue, causing motorists to be taken aback. When it came to an abrupt halt, there was further confusion.

To further confound the public, there was no railway staffer in sight, to bring matters under control.

Motorists, staying true to the course of the Indian driver's disposition, snuck past the stalled engine and managed to steer clear of the spot. Luckily, no mishap occurred.