Rs 40 Lakh, Jobs, Education & Medical Insurance: Company Announces Relief For Victims Of Moshi Garbage Tragedy In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Antony Lara Renewables Company will provide financial assistance of Rs 40 lakh to the family of each of the nine employees who died in the Moshi garbage depot tragedy, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) House Leader Prashant Shitole said on Monday.

The company has also agreed to provide medical insurance to the families, bear the full educational expenses of the deceased employees’ children and offer a job to one member of each family, Shitole said.

The families have so far received Rs 20 lakh each. This includes Rs 10 lakh from PCMC and Rs 10 lakh from Antony Lara Renewables. The remaining Rs 20 lakh from the company will be paid in the coming days, Shitole said.

He was speaking at a press conference held on Monday regarding the assistance being provided to the families of the nine employees who died in the accident at the Moshi garbage depot.

Shitole said the aim was not to limit the support to financial assistance but also to ensure the long-term security of the families through education, healthcare and employment.

“Besides, the relatives of the deceased employees are like family to us as well. In this difficult time, we stand firmly behind them. As the municipal administration and public representatives, we are committed to providing whatever necessary assistance they may require in the future,” Shitole said.

He added that company officials had also assured the families of continued support.

Read Also Pune Traffic Diversions Announced For Tiranga Rally On August 11; Restrictions On FC Road

‘PCMC Working On Meeting Demands’

The PCMC has already provided Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased employees. However, two families have not yet received the amount, as the required documents have not been completed. The process of completing the documents is underway, Shitole said.

The civic administration, Antony Lara Renewables and the Maharashtra government are working together to provide further assistance to the affected families.

Shitole said a meeting was held with the families to understand their demands and difficulties. Following discussions, the company agreed to provide the additional financial assistance and other support.

The families have also demanded permanent jobs in the municipal service and housing under the Gharkul scheme. The civic administration is working on these demands, Shitole said.

Maha Govt To Provide Rs 5 Lakh

The Maharashtra government will also provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each family of the deceased employees.

The press conference was attended by Standing Committee chairman Abhishek Barne, Law Committee chairperson Sujata Borate, ward president Nikhil Borhade, corporators Sachin Tapkir and Sarika Gaikwad, Ravindra Gaikwad, assistant commissioner Tanaji Narale, public relations officer Prafulla Puranik, family members of the deceased employees and officials of Antony Lara Renewables.

Shitole had earlier held a meeting with the families, civic officials, public representatives and company representatives. The demands of the families were discussed in detail, following which company officials were instructed to provide the necessary assistance with the consent of the families.

Read Also Deepfake Ratan Tata Video Leads Pune Nurse Into ₹4.09-Lakh Investment Scam

The Moshi garbage depot tragedy claimed the lives of nine employees during the collapse of a rain-soaked garbage mound at the waste-to-energy plant in July. The families have since sought financial, employment, education and housing support from the civic administration, the company and the state government.