 Robin Hood Army To Serve 10 Million Meals To The Needy From August 15-26
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRobin Hood Army To Serve 10 Million Meals To The Needy From August 15-26

Robin Hood Army To Serve 10 Million Meals To The Needy From August 15-26

Over the past decade, RHA has delivered 141.2 million meals across 406 cities, focussing on the most marginalised communities

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Robin Hood Army To Serve 10 Million Meals To The Needy From August 15-26 | Sourced

The Robin Hood Army (RHA), a zero-funds volunteer organisation dedicated to combating hunger, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a monumental campaign. From August 15 to August 26, RHA aims to serve 10 million meals to those in need worldwide.

Over the past decade, RHA has delivered 141.2 million meals across 406 cities, focussing on the most marginalised communities. This year’s anniversary campaign will unite civilians, creators, media houses, and corporations to achieve this ambitious goal. A dedicated team of 2.51 lakh volunteers, known as Robins, will work tirelessly to provide nourishing meals and rations, particularly to the economically disadvantaged in rural and urban India.

Read Also
Good News For Pune: IIM-Nagpur To Open New Campus In Pimpri-Chinchwad's Moshi
article-image



Additionally, the RHA will host the #CitizensCup, a series of cricket and football tournaments for 10,000 children living on the streets. This initiative aims to bring these children joy, pride, and dignity, with thousands of volunteers cheering them on and creating lasting memories.

In Pune, the organisation is calling on residents to donate Annapurna Bags containing essential items such as 5 kg of flour, 3 kg of rice, 1 kg of chana dal, and 1 kg of poha. These donations will support Adivasi and tribal families in rural areas, as well as the transgender community, disabled individuals, orphanages, and old-age homes.

FPJ Shorts
TVS NTorq 125 and NTorq 125 Race XP Launched in Fresh New Colors
TVS NTorq 125 and NTorq 125 Race XP Launched in Fresh New Colors
BREAKING | 'Let Girls Follow What They Want' Supreme Court Stays Mumbai College's Hijab Ban
BREAKING | 'Let Girls Follow What They Want' Supreme Court Stays Mumbai College's Hijab Ban
Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We Are Not School Children' (VIDEO)
Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We Are Not School Children' (VIDEO)
'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method
'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method
Read Also
Go Green This Ganeshotsav: Pune Municipal Corporation Tells Citizens
article-image



RHA's innovative approach, which includes collecting surplus food from restaurants and distributing it to the less fortunate, has made a significant impact. The organisation, now a Harvard case study, operates on a strict no-funds basis and relies on social media and partnerships to scale its efforts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: MLA Bachchu Kadu Slaps Company Official for Providing `Faulty' Rickshaws to Disabled

VIDEO: MLA Bachchu Kadu Slaps Company Official for Providing `Faulty' Rickshaws to Disabled

Pune Video: PhD Student Attempts Self-Immolation Outside BARTI Office

Pune Video: PhD Student Attempts Self-Immolation Outside BARTI Office

More Troubles for Former IAS Pooja Khedkar, Father Dilip Khedkar Booked in Pune for Obstructing...

More Troubles for Former IAS Pooja Khedkar, Father Dilip Khedkar Booked in Pune for Obstructing...

Robin Hood Army To Serve 10 Million Meals To The Needy From August 15-26

Robin Hood Army To Serve 10 Million Meals To The Needy From August 15-26

Pune Video: Private Bus Goes Up In Flames In Hadapsar; Passengers, Driver Escape Unscathed

Pune Video: Private Bus Goes Up In Flames In Hadapsar; Passengers, Driver Escape Unscathed