 Retired Bombay High Court Judge’s Daughter Dies Hours Before Wedding In Nashik
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
A pall of gloom has descended upon Nashik after a bride suddenly passed away on the day of her wedding at a luxurious resort near Gangapur village. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday morning (December 28). The Sarkarwada Police have registered a case of accidental death.

The deceased bride has been identified as Deepshikha Godbole (29, resident of Mumbai, Dadar-Matunga area, near Ruparel College). She was the daughter of Girish Godbole, a retired Bombay High Court judge.

Her wedding was scheduled to take place at a resort near Gangapur village. Relatives and wedding guests had arrived from Mumbai for the ceremony.

On Sunday morning, at around 9:30 am, Deepshikha suddenly collapsed while she was with her relatives in room number 201 of the hotel. Her aunt, Dr Swati Bapat, administered first aid and admitted her to Shri Guruji Hospital. From there, she was advised to be shifted to the Civil Hospital. At the Civil Hospital, the doctor examined her and declared her dead.

The family is devastated by Deepshikha's death, which occurred before the wedding, even as the wedding venue was decorated, her hands were adorned with mehndi, and the sangeet ceremony had already taken place. Deepshikha had mentioned feeling unwell due to lack of sleep and stress from the wedding preparations, but she had ignored it. The tragedy struck while she was getting ready for the wedding in the morning.

Deepshikha, who dreamt of receiving blessings from her relatives, is now part of a funeral procession. The Godbole family is heartbroken. A wave of sorrow has spread through their residential area in Mumbai, and her friends, relatives, and colleagues are unable to control their tears.

This incident has turned the joy of the wedding ceremony into profound grief.

