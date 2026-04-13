Remembering Asha Bhosle: Born In Sangli, How the Place Laid The Foundation For Bollywood's Versatility Queen

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle | X

Sangli: The death of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday morning has left Sangli in deep sorrow, with residents recalling her strong personal and cultural ties to the city where she was born and spent her early years.

Asha Bhosle was born on 8th September 1933, in Gondhali Galli in Sangli. Her childhood was spent in a house near the bus stand, and she briefly attended a municipal school near Maruti Chowk in the city’s heart. For many in Sangli, her passing feels personal, as they remember her not just as a global icon but as their own "Ashatai".

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The city’s grief also revived memories of her visits, especially during the “Mangeshotsav” organised by the Sangli, Miraj and Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) in 2000. The festival was held to honour the Mangeshkar family, whose childhood was closely linked to Sangli. Lata Mangeshkar, along with Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar, attended the event, making it a historic and emotional occasion for the city.

During the event, the siblings were honoured by the Sangli civic body, and the programme featured conversations and performances based on their childhood memories in Sangli. The atmosphere was described as warm and personal, more like a family gathering than a formal function. The renovated Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha was also inaugurated during their visit.

Asha Bhosle was later honoured with the “Sangli Bhushan” award at a grand ceremony held at Tarun Bharat Stadium, where the entire Mangeshkar family was present. These events remain significant moments in Sangli’s cultural history.

The Birthplace of a Legend

Asha Bhosle was born in Sangli on 8th September 1933. While her elder sister Lata was born in Indore, Asha’s arrival coincided with a period when her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, had moved the family to Sangli to manage his theatre troupe, the Balwant Sangeet Mandali. For Asha, Sangli represents the "cradle" of her musical consciousness.

It was in the rented rooms of Sangli that Asha first heard the complex ragas her father taught his disciples. She has often spoken in the interviews about sitting in the corners of their Sangli home and absorbing the music that would later define her career.

Sangli & Mangeshkars

Sangli has a rich and important legacy in theatre and music. It is not just the birthplace of famous artists but also a key centre where Marathi performing arts took shape. The city is closely linked to Vishnudas Bhave, who is known as the father of modern Marathi theatre. In the 19th century, he introduced organised plays that combined storytelling with music. This led to the rise of Sangeet Natak, a unique form of musical theatre.

The royal rulers of Sangli supported artists and performers. This gave them the freedom to learn, perform, and grow. Theatre became more professional, and travelling drama companies started from here. The tradition later influenced great performers like Bal Gandharva.

Sangli also became a strong centre for Hindustani classical music. Music and theatre were closely connected. A major figure from this legacy is Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, who played a big role in theatre music. His influence shaped future legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Overall, Sangli helped connect classical music, theatre, and later cinema, shaping Maharashtra’s cultural identity.

A Bittersweet Memory…

Sangli also witnessed the struggles of the Mangeshkar family during the decline of the theatre era. Her followers note that these early hardships shaped Asha Bhosle’s resilience and versatility. Her success was later defined across genres like bhavgeet, bhaktigeet and lavani and also party and romantic songs for Bollywood and other film industries.

Her personal identity also remained linked to the region through her marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle from Chore village in the Karad-Sangli belt. Even after moving to Pune and Mumbai, she continued to be regarded as a daughter of the soil in Sangli.

Locals fondly remember her performances and visits, saying her presence brought life to cultural programmes and inspired generations of artists. Her iconic songs, including “Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar", echoed in conversations across the city as people mourned her loss.

For Sangli, Asha Bhosle was not just a legendary singer but a symbol of its cultural pride. With her passing, the city has lost a part of its identity, but her music and memories remain deeply rooted in its soul.

Famous School Incident…

Many media reports had surfaced about Asha Bhosle’s elder sister Lata Mangeshkar, often being sceptical of her song choices -- mainly the ones which earned her the title of 'versatility queen'. However, Sangli city has one instance where the unbreakable bond between Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle was displayed.

When Lata Mangeshkar was enrolled in a school in the city and was no older than five years, she famously brought a toddler-aged Asha with her to class. When the teacher scolded her, saying she couldn't bring a baby to school, Lata reportedly gathered her things, took Asha’s hand, and walked out. She vowed never to return to that school. This incident forged the lifelong and protective bond between the sisters. Despite being contemporaries in Bollywood at a time when there was a shortage of big-name female singers, they survived decades of professional competition.

An Unfulfilled Wish?

Residents also recalled an unfulfilled wish. Members of the ABCD Cultural Group in Sangli had once met Asha Bhosle in Mumbai and invited her to perform in Sangli for a music festival dedicated to her father, Deenanath Mangeshkar. She had warmly agreed in principle and expressed a desire to perform in her birthplace. However, the plan could never be finalised, leaving behind a lasting regret.

Asha Bhosle’s connection with Sangli goes beyond memories of visits and events. It was here that her musical journey began under the guidance of her father. Growing up in a home filled with riyaaz and theatre rehearsals, she absorbed music from an early age. She started singing at the age of nine, laying the foundation of a career that would later span over seven decades.