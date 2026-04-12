Asha Bhosle Family Tree: Lata Mangeshkar, Zanai Bhosle, Two Marriages & Irreplaceable Legacy | File Image

India bid farewell to one of its most iconic voices as Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The legendary singer reportedly succumbed to multiple organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted a day earlier after her health deteriorated. The news was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle, leaving fans and the music industry in deep mourning.

A Musical Legacy Rooted In Family

Born into the illustrious Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle was the daughter of Dinanath Mangeshkar, a respected classical vocalist and theatre artist, and Shevanti Mangeshkar. She shared her musical journey with her equally legendary sister Lata Mangeshkar, along with siblings Meena Khadikar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, making the family one of the most influential in Indian music history.

Two Marriages That Shaped Her Life

Asha Bhosle’s personal life saw its share of highs and lows. She first married Ganpatrao Bhosle at a young age, but the relationship ended in separation. Later, her marriage to iconic music composer R. D. Burman became one of the most celebrated partnerships in Bollywood. Together, they created timeless music that continues to define generations.

Her Children & Personal Losses

Asha Bhosle was a mother to three children, Hemant, Varsha, and Anand, from her first marriage. After separating from her husband in 1960, she raised them independently while continuing her demanding musical career. Tragically, she faced personal losses over the years, with her daughter Varsha passing away in 2012 and her son Hemant in 2015.

In recent years, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle has stepped into the spotlight, carrying forward the family’s musical lineage. While generations may change, Asha Bhosle’s contribution to Indian music remains unmatched.