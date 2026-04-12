Asha Bhosle Dies At 92: What Was The Age Difference Between Her & Sister Lata Mangeshkar?

Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle | X

In a deeply emotional moment for Indian music, legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away after multi-organ failure at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12. The iconic voice, known for shaping generations of music, reportedly breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted a day earlier following a decline in her health.

Her passing has left the music industry and millions of fans across the world in mourning, marking the end of an era that defined Indian cinema’s golden soundscape.

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Asha Bhosle & Lata Mangeshkar: Age difference between the legendary sister duo

Asha Bhosle shared a close bond with her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, another towering figure in Indian music. The two sisters were separated by a little over four years as Lata was born on September 28, 1929, while Asha was born on September 8, 1933.

While both began singing at a young age, Lata rose to prominence earlier, paving the way in the industry. Asha, however, carved her own distinct identity over time, becoming equally celebrated for her versatility and timeless hits.

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Remembering Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, also at the age of 92. She had been undergoing treatment at the same Mumbai hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia, eventually succumbing to multiple organ failure.