Asha Bhosle Cardiac Arrest At 92: Life-Threatening Warning Signs Elderly Shouldn’t Ignore

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised in Mumbai after a sudden health scare, raising concern among fans across the country. The 92-year-old icon was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after her condition reportedly worsened earlier in the day.

Asha Bhosle’s health update: What exactly happened?

According to doctors attending to her, the singer experienced a cardiac arrest and was immediately admitted for urgent medical care. However, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later shared that Asha Bhosle had also been dealing with extreme fatigue and a chest infection.

She reassured fans that the legendary artist is currently under treatment and requested privacy, adding that the family remains hopeful about her recovery.

What is Cardiac Arrest?

For the unversed, cardiac arrest is a serious medical emergency where the heart suddenly stops beating or fails to pump blood effectively. As per Cleveland Clinic, this disrupts oxygen supply to the brain and vital organs, making it life-threatening within minutes.

Unlike a heart attack, which is caused by blocked blood flow, cardiac arrest is an electrical malfunction of the heart.

Why it’s riskier in the 90s

In older adults, especially those in their 90s, the risk is significantly higher. According to medical reports, age-related weakening of the heart, along with conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, or coronary artery disease, can increase vulnerability. At this stage, the body’s ability to recover is also reduced, making immediate medical intervention crucial.

Warning signs to watch

As per Cleveland Clinic, below are the symptoms of cardiac arrest one shouldn't ignore:

Sudden chest pain or pressure

Shortness of breath

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Heart palpitations (irregular or rapid heartbeat)

Sudden weakness or fatigue

Gasping or abnormal breathing

Loss of consciousness or sudden collapse

Recognising these signs and acting quickly can be life-saving, especially in elderly individuals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.