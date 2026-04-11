Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle, 92, Admitted To Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital After Cardiac Arrest; Condition Critical

Asha Bhosle Admitted To Hospital After Cardiac Arrest | Photo Via Instagram

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after suffering a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11. She is currently under treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit. Reports state that she had not been keeping well for the past few months.

Asha Bhosle Admitted To Hospital After Cardiac Arrest

The 92-year-old singer’s condition is reported to be critical, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital to Times Now. As of now, an official statement from the singer’s family is awaited regarding her health.

Asha Bhosla Sings Tauba Tauba, Pulls Off Vicky Kaushal's Hook Step

In 2024, Asha sent netizens into a tizzy after videos of her performance in Dubai went viral online, where the singer sang Karan Aujla's hit number, Tauba Tauba, at the Dubai concert, and if that wasn't surprising enough, she also performed the viral hook step of the song, originally done by Vicky Kaushal in the film, Bad Newz.

Videos of Asha's performance have went viral on the internet in which she was seen singing for a crowd of thousands in Dubai. In the middle of the concert, she took everyone by surprise as she began singing Tauba Tauba. And as the audience cheered for her, she stepped aside and shook a leg as well, nailing the hook step of the song, which was all over when it first released.

Asha Bhosle, the sister of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, is one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, with a career spanning several decades.

The veteran singer, who has recorded over 12,000 songs and is known for hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Rangeela Re, Radha Kaise Na Jale, and Sharara Sharara, will turn 93 on September 8, 2026.