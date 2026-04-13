Remembering Asha Bhosle: Legendary Singer's Special Bond With Satara As District Mourns Its Beloved 'Daughter-in-Law' | ANI

Satara: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 93, leaving the music world in deep mourning. Her death has triggered an outpouring of grief across the country. Beyond her iconic career, she also shared a strong emotional bond with the Satara District of Maharashtra.

Chore village in Karad Tehsil of Satara held special meaning for Asha Bhosle, as it was her in-laws’ home from her first marriage. Her first husband, Ganpatrao Bhosle, belonged to the village.

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Despite her long and busy career in the music industry, she remained connected to the Bhosle family and maintained close personal ties with them throughout her life -- even after the death of Ganpatrao Bhosle.

Two years ago, during a visit to the Ninai Devi temple in Patan tehsil, Satara, she stopped in Chore village. She met her relatives and spent time recalling old memories. Family members said she had expressed a wish to visit again, especially to see their newly built house. However, her sudden demise has left that wish unfulfilled.

Chandrakant Baburao Bhosle, her nephew from the Bhosle family, said her passing is a huge loss for them. He recalled that she shared a warm and affectionate relationship with the family and visited them whenever possible. Her last visit remains a cherished memory for the family.

Her Ties to Karad Date Back to 1936…

Born into the renowned Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle was the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar. Along with her siblings, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, she carried forward a rich musical legacy. Over seven decades, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, including Hindi and Marathi, and became one of India’s most celebrated voices.

Her marriage to Ganpatrao Bhosle marked her transition from Asha Mangeshkar to Asha Bhosle. Their relationship began through a shared interest in music, especially playing the tabla. After marriage, she became closely associated with Chore village, strengthening her ties with her husband’s family.

Her connection with Karad dates back to her childhood as well. Around 1936, her father, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, stayed in Karad for theatre performances. At that time, a young Lata Mangeshkar, along with Asha and other family members, lived at Mutalik Wada in the town.

Spiritual Connection With Satara District

Asha Bhosle also shared a spiritual connection with the region. She had visited the Janai Devi Temple in Nivakane and the Shriram Temple in Chaphal on several occasions, often along with Lata Mangeshkar and other family members.

With her passing, not only has India lost a musical legend, but Chore Village has also lost a beloved family member. Villagers and relatives remembered her with tears, saying her voice and her affection for the village will never be forgotten.