Asha Bhosle Dies At 92 In Mumbai Due To Multiple-Organ Failure A Day After Hospitalisation, Family Confirms

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday (April 12), according to family sources cited by Press Trust of India (PTI).

The iconic singer reportedly breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday after her health deteriorated. News of her death has sent shockwaves across the music industry and among her millions of fans around the world.

Further details about her funeral and last rites are expected to be announced by the family soon.

Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital, said the singer died due to multiple-organ failure. The news of her death was also confirmed by her son Anand Bhosle.

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Just hours before the news of her passing surfaced, concerns about her health had emerged after she was hospitalised following a sudden medical emergency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also prayed for her speedy recovery.

Family members had earlier shared that she was undergoing treatment and requested privacy.

Asha Bhosle was regarded as one of the most influential and versatile voices in Indian music. With a career spanning more than seven decades, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple Indian and international languages, becoming a defining voice in Hindi film music.

Over the years, she delivered several timeless classics that remain popular across generations. Among her most celebrated songs are “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” from Caravan, “Dum Maro Dum” from Hare Rama Hare Krishna, “Yeh Mera Dil” from Don, “In Aankhon Ki Masti” from Umrao Jaan and “Mera Kuch Samaan” from Ijaazat.

Her contribution to Indian cinema and music earned her numerous honours, including the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Tributes from political leaders, members of the film fraternity and fans have begun pouring in on social media, remembering the legendary singer’s unmatched legacy and her impact on generations of music lovers.