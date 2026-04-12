Asha Bhosle Hospitalised: Anupam Kher, Sanjay Kapoor & Other Celebs Pray For Her Speedy Recovery

Asha Bhosle | File photo by ANI

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital after her health reportedly deteriorated on Saturday morning (April 11). According to Dr Pratit Samdhani, a physician at the hospital, the singer suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day and was rushed to the medical facility for immediate treatment.

Soon after the news surfaced, Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an update on social media, clarifying that the legendary singer had been admitted due to “extreme exhaustion” and a “chest infection.”

She also assured fans that the singer is currently undergoing treatment and requested privacy for the family during this time. Zanai added that they are hopeful everything will be fine and that an update will be shared soon.

Following the update, several members of the film fraternity expressed concern and sent their wishes for the singer’s recovery.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented on Zanai’s Instagram post, writing, "Wishing her a speedy recovery," while actor Neil Nitin Mukesh added, "all our prayers for her speedy recovery my dear."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared a message of support. Responding to Zanai’s post, he wrote, "Will pray for her good health (sic)."

Other celebs like Ashoke Pandit, Bosco Martis, Tanishaa Mukerji, Zara Khan, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Ashish Chowdhry also prayed for her recovery.

Asha Bhosle, regarded as one of India’s most iconic playback singers, has had a career spanning several decades and has recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages.

The sister of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, Asha is one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music. The veteran singer, who has recorded over 12,000 songs and is known for hits like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Rangeela Re, Radha Kaise Na Jale, and Sharara Sharara, will turn 93 on September 8, 2026.