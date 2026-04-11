Asha Bhosle Hospitalised: Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle Says Singer Admitted Due To Exhaustion & Chest Infection, Seeks Privacy

Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Shares Health Update |

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle, 92, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, April 11, sparking concern among fans after reports claimed she suffered a cardiac arrest and that her condition is critical. Soon after, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirmed the news on social media, urging privacy during this time.

Zania Bhosle Shares Update On Grandmother Asha Bhosle's Health

On Saturday, Zania shared a photo with Asha and wrote, "My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively."

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