'3-Hour Concert On 90th Birthday...': Maha CM Fadnavis Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Ashatai, Recalls Her Passion For Music - WATCH

Mumbai: Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12. According to Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital, the singer died due to multiple-organ failure. The news of her death was also confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle. News of her death has sent shockwaves across millions of fans, including Maharashtra leaders.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid an emotional tribute to legendary singer, remembering her lifelong dedication to music and calling her one of the greatest singers in the world. Recalling her immense contribution to music, Fadnavis said that on her 90th birthday, Asha Bhosle performed a three-hour concert, reflecting her extraordinary passion and unwavering commitment to the art.

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He called her passing an irreparable loss not only to India but to the entire world of music.

While speaking to the media in Nagpur, he said, "This is a very sad time for music lovers in India and across the world. With the passing of Asha Tai Bhosle, India has lost its second great musical star after Lata Didi. From childhood until the age of 92, she devoted her entire life to music, serving it till her last breath. Whether classical, pop, or rock, there was hardly any genre or language in India in which she had not sung. Her contribution of over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages is unparalleled. Her passing is an irreparable loss not only to India but to the entire world of music."

He also added, "She served continuously till the age of 92. On her 90th birthday, she gave a three-hour concert. She is one of the best singers in the world."

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle, the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers.

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Among her most popular songs are 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', 'In Ankhon Ki Masti', 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Piya Tu Ab to Aaja', 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko', and 'Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main', among many others.

Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs in different Indian languages and has been the voice for many leading ladies, from Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman, to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and also South actors like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala.

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