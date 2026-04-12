Asha Bhosle Funeral: Public Can Pay Final Respects At Lower Parel Residence Before Last Rites At Mumbai's Shivaji Park On Monday, Informs Son

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday (April 12) at the age of 92 in Mumbai due to multiple-organ failure. The news of her demise was confirmed by her son Anand Bhosle while interacting with media persons. The singer breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on April 11 after her health deteriorated.

Her death has triggered an outpouring of grief from the music industry, film fraternity and fans across the world, many of whom have taken to social media to remember her legendary contribution to Indian music.

Asha Bhosle's funeral

Sharing details about the final rites, Anand Bhosle said that the public will be able to pay their last respects on Monday (April 13).

Speaking to the media, he said, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's son, Anand Bhosle says, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park." https://t.co/enJlEizboY pic.twitter.com/4WqTd9HYxg — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Accordingly, fans, admirers and members of the film and music fraternity will be able to visit her residence at Casa Grande from 11 am to pay their final respects to the legendary singer. Her last rites will take place later in the day at Shivaji Park.

Asha Bhosle had been hospitalised shortly before her passing following a sudden medical emergency. Earlier updates from family members had stated that she was undergoing treatment, while also requesting privacy during the difficult time.

Regarded as one of the most celebrated and versatile voices in Indian music, Asha Bhosle’s career spanned more than seven decades. She recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages and delivered numerous timeless classics that remain popular across generations.

With her passing, the Indian music industry has lost one of its most iconic voices, whose legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and music lovers.