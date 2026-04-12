‘She Treated Me Like Family’: Woman who Worked With Of Lata Mangeshkar Remembers Asha Bhosle |

Mumbai and Maharashtra woke up to a wave of grief following the demise of legendary singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Asha Bhosle. Tributes poured in from across the country, but among the most heartfelt was that of a woman who had closely worked with the Mangeshkar family for years.

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'She Treated Me Like Family’

Pushpa Navar, who had worked with the late Lata Mangeshkar and lived at her residence, expressed deep sorrow over Asha Bhosle’s passing. Recalling her memories, she said she had shared a close bond with the family and was always treated with warmth and respect.

“I used to work with Lata Didi and lived at her house. After her passing, I stopped working. Asha Didi was very kind. I am deeply saddened by her demise. I have no words to express this grief. All the sisters were very good. They treated me like family and gave me a lot of love,” she said.

Her words reflected not just professional association but a deeply personal connection built over years.

Years Of Association And Memories

Navar shared that she had worked with Lata Didi for nearly 16 to 17 years, a period during which she witnessed the singer’s simplicity and generosity up close. For her, Asha Bhosle was not just a celebrated artist, but someone who valued people around her.

“I am very sad that Asha Tai has gone,” she added, her voice heavy with emotion.

A Personal Loss Beyond Public Grief

While the nation remembers Asha Bhosle as one of India’s greatest voices, for many like Navar, her loss is deeply personal. Behind the global icon was a woman known for her kindness, humility, and ability to make those around her feel valued.

As India mourns, such memories offer a glimpse into the human side of the legendary singer, one that extended far beyond her music and into the lives she touched with care and compassion.