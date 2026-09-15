Pune: Rehabilitation Of Villagers, New Amenities Planned At Bhimashankar

Rehabilitation Of Villagers, New Amenities Planned At Bhimashankar | Sourced

Pune: Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has directed officials to expedite the implementation of the development plan for the comprehensive development of the Bhimashankar Temple and its surrounding areas.

Reviewing the plan at the Collectorate on Tuesday, Dudi said the project would focus on balancing the needs of local residents and devotees while ensuring environmental conservation. MLA Babaji Kale and District Planning Officer Kiran Indalkar were present at the meeting.

Under the plan, villagers will be provided plots based on the area of their existing land holdings. Fully equipped 1-BHK, 2-BHK and 3-BHK houses will also be constructed for rehabilitated residents.

The proposed settlement will have basic amenities, including a gram panchayat office, primary health centre, anganwadi, school, multipurpose hall, community hall, food distribution centre, parking facilities, public toilets, water supply, streetlights, sewage management and solid waste management systems.

A corridor connecting the village with the temple complex will also be developed. Facilities such as a prasad centre, holding area, seating arrangements and toilets will be provided for devotees.

After darshan, devotees will be able to reach the village via the steps route, which is expected to increase footfall and provide a boost to local businesses.

The meeting also discussed cleaning and fencing the river and kund areas and making arrangements for safe bathing. Dudi instructed officials to complete the works within the stipulated timeline while taking suggestions from and ensuring the cooperation of local villagers.

The administration has set a target of completing the project by June 2027, with work expected to accelerate from October after the monsoon.

Dudi also appealed to local residents to cooperate in preventing encroachments and unauthorised construction in the area after the development works are completed.

A presentation and video showcasing the Bhimashankar Temple development plan were shown during the meeting. Villagers were given detailed information about how the village and surrounding areas are expected to look after completion of the project.

Trustees of the Bhimashankar Temple, local residents and officials from various departments attended the meeting.