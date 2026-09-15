Pune: Woman Allegedly Forced Into Tantrik Ritual Involving Husband’s Private Parts, Five Booked | AI

Pune: A 29-year-old married woman was allegedly subjected to mental and physical harassment in the name of removing her husband’s ‘Mangal dosh’, with her husband allegedly forcing her to perform a ritual involving his private parts on the advice of a self-styled godman.

The incident allegedly took place between May 11 and August 9, 2026. A case has been registered at the Chandannagar police station against five members of the woman’s in-laws’ family, including her husband, who resides in Saroli village in Gadhinglaj taluka of Kolhapur district. Two of the suspects are residents of Nanded City in Pune.

According to the complaint, the woman’s husband had taken her to a self-styled godman, who allegedly advised the family to perform certain rituals to remove the husband’s purported ‘Mangal dosh’.

Following the alleged advice, the woman was made to drink water mixed with angara (sacred ash). She was subsequently allegedly forced to apply turmeric and vermilion and perform a ritual involving her husband’s private parts.

The family allegedly believed that the ritual had removed the husband’s ‘Mangal dosh’. However, the woman alleged that her husband subsequently refused to take her back to his home.

She further alleged that when she opposed the rituals and questioned the conduct of her husband and in-laws, she was abused and assaulted.

The woman also alleged that her family was financially cheated and that the marriage was conducted primarily with the intention of performing rituals to remove her husband’s alleged ‘Mangal dosh’.

Based on her complaint, Chandannagar police have registered a case against the five suspects and launched an investigation. Police are verifying the allegations and circumstances surrounding the alleged rituals. The allegations made in the complaint are yet to be established through the investigation and due legal proceedings