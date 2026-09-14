Pune: Unique 13-Foot Ganpati Made From 21,000 Pani Puri Shells On FC Road |

Pune: In a unique celebration of Ganeshotsav, a 13-foot-tall and 10-foot-wide Ganpati idol has been crafted in Pune using 21,000 pani puri shells. The distinctive idol has been installed outside the eatery’s outlet on Namdar Gokhale Path, popularly known as Fergusson Road.

The idol was unveiled by Ganesh Bhel founder Ramesh Gudmewar in the presence of his wife Chhaya Gudmewar, directors Rupesh Gudmewar and Dinesh Gudmewar, and Anushka Gudmewar.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Ganesh Bhel has created a unique Ganpati idol based on a different theme. Preparations for this year’s installation began two months ago. The pani puri shells were manufactured at the company’s own facility, while artist Prashant Salunkhe executed the idol.

Special measures have been taken to ensure that the shells remain intact for all 12 days of the festival. The idol’s framework has been made using natural and eco-friendly materials such as bamboo and paper.

Speaking about the initiative, Ganesh Bhel director Rupesh Gudmewar said the response from citizens had encouraged the company to undertake such creative projects. “The flour left over during the preparation of the pani puri shells has been reused. Through recycling and creativity, we are trying to spread a message of environmental conservation,” he said.

Director Dinesh Gudmewar said the initiative reflected the emotional connection the family shared with the name Ganesh. He added that the business, started by Ramesh and Chhaya Gudmewar from a handcart in Pune in 1978, had now grown to more than 35 outlets, with products exported to 22 countries.

The idol will remain on display until Anant Chaturdashi. The Shivmudra Dhol-Tasha Pathak added to the celebrations during the unveiling ceremony.