Pune Police Deploy 7,200 Personnel, AI Cameras For Ganeshotsav Security

A representative image of security personnel in Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Police have put in place a massive security plan for Ganeshotsav, with 7,200 police personnel, AI-based cameras and special teams deployed across the city. The arrangements are aimed at managing large crowds and preventing theft, harassment and other offences during the festival.

The traditional Ganeshotsav celebrations begin on Monday. Police have also taken preventive action against habitual offenders ahead of the festival. In Zone 2 alone, action has been taken against 701 such offenders. The security plan has been prepared in view of possible sabotage threats and the expected rise in footfall across central Pune.

AI cameras and inspection towers

Artificial intelligence-based cameras will be used to monitor crowds and keep watch over sensitive areas. Inspection towers have been installed at 20 major intersections in the central city.

Police Help Centres have also been made operational at locations expected to see heavy crowds. Security personnel will be stationed around the city's prestigious Manachi Mandals, crowded areas, market streets, Metro stations and PMPML bus stops.

The arrangements have been planned under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner Sanjay Darade and Additional Commissioners Rajesh Bansode, Manoj Patil, Sanjay Patil and Tejaswi Satpute.

A dedicated police force will also handle traffic management during the festival.

Special focus on theft and women's safety

Crime Branch teams will patrol crowded areas to prevent theft and other offences. Special squads have been deployed to tackle phone snatching, jewellery theft and harassment of women.

Police have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone creating trouble or violating the law during the celebrations.

Quick Response Teams (QRT) and State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons will also be deployed as part of the security arrangements.

The deployment includes four Additional Commissioners of Police, 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 215 Police Inspectors and 700 Police Sub-Inspectors. Around 1,100 Home Guard personnel will also assist the police.

701 habitual offenders barred

Police have also stepped up preventive action against people with criminal records. In Zone 2, 701 habitual offenders have been restricted from entering or staying within the limits of the concerned police stations.

They have also been barred from attending public events and processions during Ganeshotsav.

Police will keep watch on these offenders during the festival. Their movements will be monitored, particularly around Manachi Mandals, crowded areas, procession routes and other sensitive locations.

With large numbers of devotees expected to visit central Pune, the police have placed crowd management, traffic control and crime prevention at the centre of this year's Ganeshotsav security plan.