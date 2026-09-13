Pune: Early-Morning Crash On Accident-Prone Navale Bridge Corridor Causes Traffic Jam | AI Representative

Pune: A severe road crash near Jambhulwadi on the accident-prone Navale Bridge corridor disrupted traffic on the Pune–Bengaluru National Highway in the early hours of Sunday.

The collision took place around 1:10 am on September 13, causing significant damage and bringing traffic movement on the highway stretch to a halt. The impact attracted local residents and onlookers, while police and emergency teams rushed to the spot.

Local police personnel, highway patrol units and emergency medical teams were deployed to carry out rescue operations, attend to the injured and secure the accident site. The wreckage also affected the movement of vehicles along the busy bypass corridor.

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Following the crash, long queues of vehicles formed on the Pune–Bengaluru highway. Traffic officials used cranes and patrol vans to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the carriageway. Efforts were later undertaken to restore normal traffic movement through the stretch.

The Navale Bridge corridor has been identified as an accident-prone stretch, with frequent crashes raising concerns over road safety and traffic management. The latest incident has once again highlighted the need for effective safety measures and better regulation of vehicle movement along the highway.