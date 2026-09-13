Pune: Rising Prices Push Ganeshotsav Shoppers Towards Reusable Decorations At Mandi Market |

Pune: With just a few hours left for Ganeshotsav, Pune’s Mandi market has begun witnessing increased demand for decorative items, traditional Ganpati clothing, artificial flowers and household festival accessories.

However, rising prices and household budgets are prompting customers to compare rates and opt for simpler, reusable decorations this year.

Shopkeepers in the market said customers were purchasing a variety of items to decorate their homes and Ganpati installation areas. Artificial flower garlands, torans, decorative backdrops, Ganpati vastras and traditional accessories are among the products attracting buyers.

Ramesh Shinde, a decoration items seller for the past four years, said, “Ganeshotsav is our biggest business season. Customers have started coming to Mandi to buy decoration items for their homes. This year, we are seeing demand for colourful artificial flower garlands, torans, decorative backdrops and traditional Ganpati clothing.”

According to Shinde, artificial flower garlands are priced between ₹50 and ₹250, while decorative torans cost around ₹80 to ₹300. Ganpati clothing and decorative vastras are available in the range of ₹150 to ₹600, depending on their size, quality and design.

“People want their homes to look beautiful during the festival, but they also want affordable products. We are keeping different varieties so that customers can decorate their homes according to their budget,” he added.

Shopkeepers said traditional decorative items continue to hold importance among devotees as families prepare their homes and installation spaces for the festival. Ganpati vastras, decorative cloth, torans and flower garlands are commonly used to create a festive and traditional atmosphere.

“Items such as Ganpati vastra, decorative cloth, torans and flower garlands are important parts of the festival. They help devotees decorate the place where Lord Ganesha is installed and create a traditional atmosphere at home,” said Sunil Jagtap, a Ganpati decoration material seller.

Jagtap said customers were showing interest in bright colours, traditional designs and reusable decoration material. Ganpati clothing costs approximately ₹150 to ₹600, while decorative cloth and backdrop material are available from ₹200 to ₹800, depending on the size and quality.

“Many families prefer buying reusable items because they can use them again next year. Some customers are also looking for simple decorations instead of spending a large amount on a complete setup,” he said.

Mahesh Pawar, a festival material trader in Mandi market, said customers were increasingly enquiring about prices before making purchases.

“Compared to last year, customers are asking more questions about prices before purchasing decoration items. The cost of some products has increased because of material, transportation and manufacturing expenses,” Pawar said.

Decorative makhars and backdrop panels are among the products available in the market. Small paper or ready-made backdrop decorations cost around ₹300 to ₹800, while larger or more elaborate designs may cost ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 or more. Wooden decorative pieces are priced higher depending on their design.

Pawar said rangoli powder packets cost approximately ₹20 to ₹80, while decorative rangoli plates are available for ₹50 to ₹250.

“Customers still want attractive decorations, but many are choosing smaller products to keep their total spending under control,” he said.

Demand for Gauri decorations and traditional accessories is also expected to increase during the festival. Dinesh Kumbhar, a festival material seller, said Gauri masks and similar decorative pieces cost around ₹150 to ₹500. Decorative sarees and cloth pieces are priced between ₹150 and ₹600 or more.

Meanwhile, customers said rising prices were influencing their purchasing decisions.

“I have noticed that the prices of Ganeshotsav decoration items are higher than what I expected. This year, I am planning to spend around ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 on decorations. I will buy only the necessary items and reuse some decorations from last year,” said Dhanush Waghmare, a customer.

Another customer, Snehal Patil, said, “We are planning to celebrate the festival in a simple way this year. I am comparing prices before buying torans, artificial flowers and rangoli colours. Decorations are important, but they should not put too much pressure on our budget.”