Mumbai-Pune Expressway Chokes Again Ahead Of Ganeshotsav; Can Missing Link Handle Festival Rush?

Mumbai-Pune Expressway witnessed another traffic congestion on Saturday | Video Screengrabs

Pune: The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is facing its first major Ganeshotsav traffic test since the much-awaited Missing Link opened on May 1. Long queues of vehicles were reported on the expressway on Saturday as thousands of devotees and commuters headed towards their native places ahead of Ganeshotsav. The new Missing Link had brought relief to the Borghat section after its opening. However, the festive rush has once again put the entire corridor under heavy pressure.

A heavy flow of vehicles on the Pune-bound lane has led to severe congestion. Highway Traffic Police personnel from Borghat and Palaspe, along with IRB patrolling and traffic management teams, are working to clear the queues. The situation is being closely monitored as the volume of vehicles continues to rise. "The traffic congestion was reported across areas; however, we cleared it whenever we got information," said a highway police officer.

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Missing Link Faces First Big Festival Rush

The Missing Link was built to bypass the heavily congested Borghat section of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. It was expected to reduce travel delays and improve traffic movement through the ghat section.

The project had shown early signs of success. Soon after its opening, officials said around 70% of expressway traffic had shifted to the new link. Congestion in the Borghat section had also reduced sharply.

However, Ganeshotsav brings an unusual and predictable surge in traffic.

Large numbers of people from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune travel to their native places during the festival. A major share of the traffic heads towards Konkan.

This year’s rush is therefore the first major test of whether the new infrastructure can handle traffic far beyond normal daily volumes.

Missing Link May Have Fixed Borghat, But Not Peak Traffic

The current congestion does not necessarily mean that the Missing Link has failed.

Instead, it highlights a bigger issue. A road project can remove a major bottleneck, but it cannot by itself prevent a large number of vehicles from entering the same corridor at the same time.

The Borghat bottleneck may have been eased, but the wider expressway network is still facing intense pressure during the festival rush.

Ganeshotsav traffic is also not an unexpected event. The annual movement of thousands of families towards different part of the state puts enormous pressure on roads connecting Mumbai and Pune region every year.

The current situation will therefore provide authorities with an important test of their traffic management plans during peak festival periods.

Traffic Teams Work To Clear Queues

With vehicle numbers increasing rapidly, traffic personnel have been deployed at key points to manage the flow.

Highway Traffic Police teams from Borghat and Palaspe are working along the affected stretches. IRB teams are also carrying out patrolling and traffic management.

Officials are attempting to keep vehicles moving and prevent the congestion from worsening.

The traffic situation on the Mumbai-Pune corridor is likely to remain a major concern during the Ganeshotsav travel period as more people leave for their native places.

For the Missing Link, meanwhile, this is its first major encounter with the annual festival migration since opening. Its ability to ease congestion during normal traffic has been demonstrated. The bigger question now is whether the corridor can withstand the sheer volume of vehicles when Maharashtra heads home for Ganeshotsav.