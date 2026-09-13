‘MLA’ On Windshield, But No MLA Inside: Two Fortuners Caught With Fake Political Stickers In Pune | WATCH

‘MLA’ On Windshield, But No MLA Inside: Two Fortuners Caught With Fake Political Stickers In Pune | Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two separate cases involving fake MLA stickers on private Toyota Fortuners have been registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad within two days, with police alleging that the vehicles were being used to create an impression of political status and obtain VIP privileges. Both cases were detected during traffic enforcement drives against vehicles with tinted glass.

The police complaints state that neither the drivers nor their families had any connection with a sitting Maharashtra MLA. The occupants also allegedly had no official permission to display the MLA-related logos. The cases were registered under Section 205 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act relating to tinted glass and traffic violations. The two incidents took place in Bhosari and Wakad on Sep 12 and Sep 10 respectively.

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Driver admits sticker was meant to get VIP privileges

In the first case, Bhosari Traffic police intercepted a black Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number MH 14 KU 0055 on Pune Nashik Highway at around 5.45 pm on Sep 12.

The action was part of a special drive against vehicles with tinted glass. The police team included officers and wardens from the Bhosari Traffic Division and Bhosari Police Station.

During the inspection, police found that the Fortuner had tinted windows. A printed logo carrying the words “Hon. MLA Legislative Assembly Maharashtra State Mumbai” was displayed on both the front and rear windshields.

The driver was identified as Krishna Govind Ambar, 26, of Moshi. The passenger was identified as Ritesh Mahadev Chavan, 24, of Bhosari.

According to the complaint, the two were questioned about the MLA logo. They allegedly told police that none of their relatives or acquaintances was an MLA.

More significantly, the complaint states that they admitted to putting the logo on the vehicle for personal financial gain and to obtain VIP privileges.

They also allegedly admitted that they had no official document authorising them to use the MLA logo.

Police were further told that the Fortuner belonged to Malati Mahadev Chavan of Bhosari.

The complaint was filed by Suresh Dnyanoba Shinde, a police constable attached to the Bhosari Traffic Division.

Second Fortuner stopped in Wakad

A similar incident was reported in Wakad two days earlier. On Sep 10, traffic police noticed another black Toyota Fortuner, MH 14 KQ 0125, with heavily tinted windows while travelling near Park Street Society.

The vehicle was intercepted near Ambiance Hotel in Kaspate Wasti at around 5.50 pm.

The driver, Bapu Machhindra Dhere, 35, of Bhosari, told police that he was driving the vehicle. He identified Rohan Jagannath Kate of Pimple Saudagar as the owner.

Police found a circular white-and-green logo on the front windshield. It carried the words “Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly”, an Ashoka emblem and the word “MLA”.

According to the complaint, Dhere initially gave evasive answers when questioned about the sticker.

Police then checked whether he or anyone in his household was an MLA. The complaint states that no one in his family or household was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Dhere allegedly admitted that he did not have any official authorisation to display the logo.

Police have alleged that the sticker was being used to create the impression that an MLA was travelling in the vehicle and thereby gain an advantage from the perceived political status.

The complaint was filed by Sudhir Kailas Sabale, a police constable attached to the Sangvi Traffic Division.

Both cases involve tinted glass

A common feature in the two cases is that the vehicles were first noticed during traffic enforcement against tinted glass.

In Bhosari, the Fortuner was stopped during a special drive specifically targeting tinted-glass vehicles.

In Wakad, the traffic team noticed the heavily tinted Fortuner while travelling in an official government vehicle.

The alleged MLA stickers were then found during the inspection.

This has turned what could have been routine traffic violations into cases involving alleged misuse of an official political identity.

Why the MLA stickers matter

The issue goes beyond the display of a sticker.

An MLA-related vehicle sticker can create the impression that the vehicle belongs to, or is being used by, an elected representative. Such an impression can potentially influence how other motorists, enforcement personnel or authorities deal with the vehicle.

Maharashtra has also had a history of controversy over VIP and protocol stickers on private vehicles. The Bombay High Court had earlier questioned the use of such stickers and the privileges associated with them.

In the present cases, police have specifically invoked Section 205 of the BNS. The provision deals with a person who, without belonging to a particular class of public servants, wears or carries a token resembling one used by that class, with the intention of making others believe that the person belongs to that class.

The section provides for imprisonment of up to three months, a fine of up to Rs5,000, or both.

The police have also invoked C.M.V.R. Section 100(2) and Motor Vehicles Act Section 177 in connection with the vehicles and traffic violations.

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Two cases raise a larger question

The two cases within 48 hours also raise questions about how fake or unauthorised MLA stickers reach private vehicle users.

The police complaints state that the occupants did not have authorisation to display the logos. The cases will now establish how the stickers were obtained and whether they were used only by the people intercepted or are part of a wider practice.

For Pimpri-Chinchwad, the issue is particularly notable because the city is represented by three Assembly constituencies, Chinchwad, Pimpri and Bhosari.

The latest cases, however, do not establish how widespread the practice is, but residents do report that many vehicles possess such types of stickers. They do show that traffic enforcement teams have begun treating the use of such political identifiers as more than a cosmetic violation when the sticker is allegedly used to project false official status.

The two cases are under investigation.