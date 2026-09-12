 Fourth Wings Flies Home To Win Mysore Race Club Trophy By More Than Five Lengths At Pune
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Fourth Wings Flies Home To Win Mysore Race Club Trophy By More Than Five Lengths At Pune

Fourth Wings produced a powerful finishing burst to win the Mysore Race Club Trophy at Pune racecourse on Saturday. Ridden by Ramswarup, the four-year-old surged ahead in the home stretch and pulled away from Market King to score a dominant victory by more than five lengths in the six-furlong feature race.

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, September 12, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
Fourth Wings Flies Home To Win Mysore Race Club Trophy By More Than Five Lengths At Pune
Fourth Wing winning the Mysore Race Club Trophy with much to spare, at the Pune race course on Saturday | Photo Credits: Anand Chaini

Pune, September 12, 2026: The youngest runner in the field, Fourth Wings produced an impressive finishing burst to win the Mysore Race Club Trophy, the feature event at the Pune racecourse here on Saturday.

Fourth Wings Takes Early Position

With Irish Gold withdrawn, the field was reduced to three runners. Turn And Burn was the quickest to show in front as the trio set out on their six-furlong journey, with Fourth Wings racing close behind.

The five-year-old Turn And Burn maintained the lead until the runners turned for home. It was then that Fourth Wings, the youngest of the three, began to assert his authority.

Strong Finish Secures Victory

Ridden by Ramswarup, the four-year-old surged ahead soon after entering the home stretch and quickly opened up a handsome four-length advantage with more than a furlong left to race.

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Turn And Burn began to run out of steam in the closing stages, allowing Market King, the oldest runner in the field at nine, to move into second place. However, Market King could not match Fourth Wings’ pace.

Fourth Wings continued to pull away in the final stages and crossed the winning post more than five lengths clear, completing a dominant victory.

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