Pune Horse Racing: Fourth Wing Fancied For Mysore Race Club Trophy After Mumbai Win

Fourth Wing heads the selections for Saturday’s six-furlong Mysore Race Club Trophy at Pune racecourse | Representational Image

Pune, September 11, 2026: The winner of the S. Padmanabhan Cup in Mumbai, Fourth Wing looks the one to beat in the Mysore Race Club Trophy, the main event of Saturday’s race meeting at the Pune racecourse. The filly’s recent success in Mumbai has brought her into the spotlight, and she will be expected to carry that form into this six-furlong contest.

New Rider For Fourth Wing

The filly was partnered by Yash Narredu when she scored in Mumbai, but she will have a new rider in Ramswarup for her Pune assignment. The change in jockey will be closely watched, although her winning performance in Mumbai should give her supporters considerable confidence.

Market King and Irish Gold are expected to provide the strongest opposition. Both have the ability to make the contest competitive, and their performance on the day could determine whether the Mumbai winner is able to justify the confidence placed in her.

Small Field Promises Contest

With a proven winner at the head of the field and two serious contenders in pursuit, the Mysore Race Club Trophy promises an interesting contest. The six-furlong distance should make it a test of speed, positioning and finishing strength, with the Mumbai form likely to attract the most attention from punters, in the small field of four runners.

First race: 1.30 pm

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Selections

The Acclaimed Plate: 1. (3), 2. (4) The Mysore Race Club Trophy: 1. Fourth Wing (4), 2. Market King (3), 3. Irish Gold (2) The Colombiana Plate: 1. (4), 2. (5), 3. (6) The Good Life Company Trophy: 1. (4), 2. (7), 3. (2) The Panchshil Million: 1. (3), 2. (4), 3. (5) The Pune City Gold Cup: 1. (3), 2. (1), 3. (5) The Animal Welfare Board of India Trophy: 1. (7), 2. (3), 3. (4) The Star Of Gibraltar Plate: 1. (9), 2. (4), 3. (3)

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