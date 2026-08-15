Pune Horse Racing: Aditya Waydande Guides Foxy To Victory In Eau De Vie Plate

Jockey Aditya Waydande guided Foxy to a convincing victory in the Eau De Vie Plate at Pune Race Course | Representational Image

Pune, August 15, 2026: Foxy produced a strong late run to justify favouritism and win the Eau De Vie Plate at the Pune Race Course on Saturday.

Jockey Aditya Waydande notched up a back-to-back victory aboard Foxy, who surged ahead in the final 200 metres to leave the early leader Midnight Express trailing in second place by over two lengths. Your Unforgettable caught the eye with a promising finish to take third place.

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Foxy Finishes Strong

In the 1,000m sprint, Foxy was settled in fourth position after the field jumped out of the gates. However, the Behram Cama-trained runner gradually improved position before unleashing a decisive burst in the closing stages to collar the leaders and draw clear near the winning post.

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