Jaandaar Eyes Hat-Trick In FD Wadia Trophy As Pune Racing Season Reaches Third Day | X

Pune: Two wins from as many starts, Jaandaar will be aiming to complete a hat-trick when he takes on six rivals in the F.D. Wadia Trophy (Gr. 3), the feature event on the third day of the Pune racing season at the Pune Race Course on Sunday.

The colt, to be ridden by Vivek G, will be bidding for back-to-back victories aboard Jaandaar and appears well placed to continue his winning run.

However, the task will not be straightforward, with Lady Scarlet and Minari impressing in their recent trackwork. Both contenders are expected to provide a stiff challenge and ensure an exciting contest for racing enthusiasts.

First race: 1.00pm

Selections

1. The Oriental Express Plate: 1. (6). 2. (2), 3. (8)

2. The Mayor's Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (3)

3. The Amjad Khan Trophy: 1. (2), 2. (1)

4. The Devendra Jawaharlal Mathurawala Million: 1. (3), 2. (4), 3. (7)

5. The F D Wadia Trophy (Gr.3): 1. Jaandaar (2), 2. Lady Scarlet (1), 3. Minari (3)

6. The Waves of Glory Plate: 1. (6), 2. (8), 3. (1)

7. The Brunello Plate: 1. (6), 2. (4), 3. (5)