VVS Laxman Set For Bigger Role After Rohit-Virat Criticise Gambhir, Agarkar: Report

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are prepared to quit international cricket if the system demands it. But neither wants Indian cricket's future to rest solely with Gautam Gambhir. As per reports, Rohit and Virat have conveyed the same to the BCCI.

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Gambhir under pressure

The concern is bigger than Gambhir's future as coach. There is growing unease over his relationship with senior players and his authority within the dressing room. His cricketing stature also does not match that of Kohli and Rohit.

The BCCI is therefore looking for greater balance. It is not expected to sack Gambhir or chief selector Ajit Agarkar immediately. Instead, the board wants a stronger structure around them.

Laxman could be the answer

VVS Laxman is now being considered for a bigger role. He could become head coach alongside Gambhir, chief selector or even an overall director with the final say on Indian cricket. A similar role was reportedly offered to MS Dhoni, who turned it down.

Laxman has strong international credentials and deep experience with the Indian team. He has also stepped in whenever required without seeking the spotlight. That makes him a trusted figure among senior players and the BCCI.

Rohit-Virat equation

The issue is not simply Rohit and Virat versus Gambhir. Both players accept that the system comes before individuals. But they want the system to have enough cricketing credibility and balance.

That is where Laxman could become crucial. He could act as the bridge between Gambhir, the selectors and senior players. His presence could also reduce the growing friction inside the dressing room.

Power shift, not Gambhir's exit

The BCCI is unlikely to remove Gambhir overnight. The preferred option appears to be a wider leadership structure in which the coach, selectors and players have clearly defined roles. Laxman could sit above them and provide the final cricketing direction.

For now, the real question is not whether Gambhir stays. It is how much power he continues to have. And if Laxman gets the proposed role, the balance of power in Indian cricket could change significantly.