KL Rahul Injury Update: Batter 'Fine Now' After Suffering Cramps

KL Rahul's injury scare on the opening day of India's first Test against Sri Lanka is not a major concern. The senior batter retired hurt during the final session after suffering cramps across his body. However, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak provided a positive update after the day's play, saying Rahul is "fine now".

Speaking to reporters after the day's play, Kotak played down concerns over Rahul's condition. "KL batted really well, was getting cramps everywhere. Fine now," the batting coach said. His comments will come as a relief to the Indian team, especially after Rahul had spent a long period at the crease.

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Rahul had earlier played a crucial knock of 77 off 162 balls for India. He looked comfortable at the crease and helped India build a strong position alongside Devdutt Padikkal. The pair put together a vital 150-run partnership that helped India take control of the contest.

Rahul's problems began during the final session when he started struggling with cramps. He received treatment but continued to experience discomfort in different parts of his body. Eventually, he was forced to leave the field and retire hurt.

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Rahul's innings was important for India as he provided stability during a strong batting performance. His partnership with Padikkal laid the foundation for India's dominance on the opening day. With the batter now reportedly feeling fine, India will hope he is fit and available for the next phase of the Test.

The team management is likely to continue monitoring Rahul after his cramps. For now, there is no indication of a serious injury, with the issue appearing to be related to cramping. His availability will be closely watched as the Test progresses.