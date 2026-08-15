Injury Scare For KL Rahul? India Opener Retired Hurt After Cramps During IND Vs SL 1st Test In Galle

KL Rahul was forced to leave the field after appearing to suffer severe cramps, raising concerns over his fitness. Rahul had earlier received treatment in the dressing room before rushing back to the middle. However, he immediately signalled to the umpire that he was struggling with his right hand.

The discomfort appeared to worsen when DDS attempted to stretch Rahul's right hand. The batter was seen grimacing in pain before also experiencing cramps in his left hand, particularly between the middle and ring fingers. Rahul was also limping as he struggled to move comfortably.

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The extent of Rahul's injury is yet to be confirmed. The incident has sparked an injury scare, although the initial signs suggest he may be dealing with severe cramping rather than a confirmed serious injury. Further assessment will determine whether Rahul is fit to return to the field.

India captain Shubman Gill joined the well set Devdutt Padikkal at the crease, hoping to continue's dominant start to the game. Should Rahul get better, he can resume batting and be the next batter for India.

Nonetheless it is a big blow given how well Rahul was batting. The Indian vice-captain was measured and held his end even as Jaiswal and later Padikkal went about attacking the Sri Lankan attack. He was struggling with cramps throughout the second session and it only seems to have gotten worse. At the time of his retirement, Rahul was batting on 77, having hit nine boundaries and a six.